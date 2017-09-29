Analysis

Privacy Fights To Watch At The Supreme Court

By Allison Grande

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 11:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to decide a blockbuster case that has the potential to reshape the way the government and private companies use individuals' location data, and more may be added to the docket as the justices weigh whether to tackle issues like the government's right to access overseas data and the standard of harm that consumers need to meet to bring privacy suits.

The nation's highest court in recent years has tackled several hot-button privacy issues, including, in Riley v. California, whether...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular