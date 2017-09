Chinese Cos. Look To Revive Mining Claim Against Mongolia

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A trio of Chinese companies asked a New York federal court on Thursday to revive their claim against Mongolia over the revocation of an iron ore mining license, arguing that an international tribunal wrongly interpreted an underlying treaty when it dismissed the arbitration.



The three companies — two of which are state-owned or connected to state-owned entities — told the court that the New York-seated Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal erred when it dismissed their claim for lack of jurisdiction in June. The tribunal had concluded...

