Fed. Circ. Clears Boston Scientific In $200M Stent IP Case

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a decision clearing Boston Scientific Corp. in a cardiologist’s contract suit seeking more than $200 million in royalties on his stent patents, concluding that the company is shielded from liability by the rarely invoked ensnarement defense.



The appeals court ruled that Judge Virginia Phillips of the Central District of California correctly held in 2015 that Boston Scientific’s Express coronary stent is not covered by Dr. David Jang's patent, so the company need not pay royalties.



The judge’s ruling came after...

