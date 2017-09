Wood Dimensions Not Misleading, Judge Tells Class

Law360, Chicago (September 29, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge hammered a proposed class action against hardware chain Menard Inc. over allegations it shorted customers who bought lumber, saying Friday that labels listing the wood pieces as “4 x 4” were not misleading about how long they actually were.



U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang granted Menards’ motion to dismiss the suit, which claimed that the actual pieces of lumber were shorter than advertised. The judge said the use of 4x4 — the trade name for the piece of wood — was...

To view the full article, register now.