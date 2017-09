Visa Lottery Winners Get Partial Relief In Travel Ban Suit

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the State Department on Friday to reserve unused so-called diversity visas until after the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the Trump administration’s travel ban on individuals from six majority-Muslim countries as part of a proposed class action suit brought by successful visa applicants.



U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted in part and denied in part visa applicants' request for a preliminary injunction in their suit challenging the government’s policy of denying diversity visas to individuals targeted by the travel ban, allowing them...

