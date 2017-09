Ex-Katten Atty Seeks Jurors Without 'Pharma Bro' Baggage

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel said Thursday that potential jurors at his upcoming securities fraud trial should write down how they feel and what they know about his alleged co-conspirator Martin Shkreli, who is "referred to in the media as 'pharma bro.'"



U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto previously rejected Greebel's broad request for a lengthy questionnaire, asking the parties to instead focus written questions on health, financial or scheduling concerns. On Thursday, Greebel's attorneys again lobbied for questions on what potential jurors...

