Mars Says Attys Deserve Sanctions For Failed Rice Suit

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Mars Inc. urged a California federal judge Friday to sanction counsel for a consumer who unsuccessfully accused the company of overstating the amount of rice in servings of Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice, saying the attorneys would have realized the suit was baseless had they asked their client a single question and taken one measurement.



Melissa L. Vigil’s suit is based on allegations that she relied on the rice’s serving size statement when purchasing it and that the serving size listed was wrong, but neither of those...

To view the full article, register now.