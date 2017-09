Jury Awards Over $274M In Billboard Defamation Case

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A controversial mortgage broker has been hit with an eye-popping $274 million damages award in a New Hampshire state court defamation suit, after he used electronic billboards owned by his company to publicly accuse local businessmen of running a statewide heroin ring and conspiring to murder him.



Michael Gill, the owner and president of Mortgage Specialists Inc., which was also named as a defendant, railed against local businessmen and philanthropists Dick Anagnost, H. Andrew Crews and William Greiner in vitriolic radio segments, Facebook posts and other...

To view the full article, register now.