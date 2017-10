Judge Leaning Toward WWE In Wrestling Brain Injury Suits

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge said Friday she is inclined to side with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. in a pair of consolidated actions with former wrestlers over the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries, but she gave the wrestlers an opportunity to file more succinct pleadings first.



U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant said she will hold off on granting WWE’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in its lawsuit seeking declaratory judgment against a quartet of wrestlers, and will not yet greenlight the company’s motion to...

