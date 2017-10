Surgeon Wins Trial Over Allegedly Faulty Spinal Implants

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury has cleared an orthopedic surgeon of liability in a suit accusing him of botching the implantation of medical devices in a Pennsylvania woman’s spine, which purportedly failed and caused injuries, finding the doctor had not deviated from accepted standards of medical practice.



Following a five-day trial that took place in federal court, as the parties reside in different states, the jury unanimously determined that Dr. Rahul V. Shah had performed two spinal surgeries on Maria Mendez in 2011 in a manner...

