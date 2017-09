Lakers Can't Undo TCPA Coverage Loss, Insurer Tells 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Federal Insurance Co. urged the full Ninth Circuit on Friday not to review a panel decision that the Los Angeles Lakers aren't covered for underlying claims that the team sent nuisance texts to Lakers fans.



The suit began when Federal cited an exclusion in the Lakers’ insurance policy to decline coverage for underlying class allegations that the team sent unwanted text messages to fans in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. A 2-1 Ninth Circuit panel found that a TCPA claim is "inherently an invasion...

