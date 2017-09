Biz Groups Sue To Overturn CFPB's Arbitration Rule

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule that blocks companies from forcing consumers to go to arbitration instead of filing class action cases is unconstitutional and illegal, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce-led lawsuit filed Friday in Texas federal court.



The Chamber, joined by a coalition of 17 other Texas and national business and financial services groups, urged the court to set aside the rule as invalid, alleging the measure was based on a “fundamentally flawed” study and is the “tainted” product of an agency structure...

