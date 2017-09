Brokerage Rep Avoids Prison For Bribing NY Pension Official

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A former brokerage rep who bribed a New York state pension official to throw business her way escaped a prison term Friday after begging a New York federal judge for mercy, saying her “unforgivable and disastrous behavior” will haunt her forever.



Deborah Kelley, who in May pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud and securities fraud and was staring down the barrel of a five-year guideline term, convinced U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that she had been punished...

To view the full article, register now.