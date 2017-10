Former Texas Atty Gets 10 Years For Money Laundering

Law360, Houston (October 2, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A former Texas attorney was sentenced Friday by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for his role in a money laundering scheme to divert $32 million in payments from a Mexican state-owned utility to offshore accounts.



Marco Antonio Delgado, also known as Marco Delgado Licon, 51, was sentenced to the decade-long prison term by U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama. Judge Guaderrama ordered that the sentence be served consecutively — rather than concurrently — with a 16-year sentence Delgado is serving for allegedly working...

