Mexican Man Wins Restoration Of DACA Status

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday overturned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision to vacate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status for a two-time recipient, finding the government had violated its own procedures in revoking his status and that he will suffer harm if barred from reapplying to the program.



U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller preliminarily enjoined the government's decision to revoke Mexican native Alberto Luciano Gonzalez Torres' DACA status and ordered it to accept his application for a two-year renewal of that...

