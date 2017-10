Orbital Says German Arms Co. Can't Halt $27M Army Deal Row

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. defense contractor Orbital ATK Inc. on Friday urged a Minnesota federal judge not to stay its contract dispute with a German small arms manufacturer pending the latter’s appeal to have the case arbitrated, arguing that the federal court still retains jurisdiction as the German company hasn’t demonstrated how it might suffer should the $27 million contract suit continue.



Orbital told the court to reject Heckler & Koch GmbH’s motion to stay the parties’ contract dispute pending the German company’s appeal to the Eighth Circuit, arguing...

