Illinois Powerhouse: Dentons

Law360, Springfield (October 4, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- As the world’s largest law firm, Dentons is truly global — from its multinational history to its presence in over 60 countries. But its office in Chicago is not just one of the many; over the past year it’s proved itself to be a leader in a region saturated with storied firms with long histories in the city.



While Dentons’ 110-attorney roster in Chicago represents most of the firm’s practice areas, its leaders say that office is especially strong in litigation and real estate. In particular,...

To view the full article, register now.