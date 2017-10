USCIS Wrongfully Denied IT Firm's H-1B Petition

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongfully revoked and later denied an information technology firm's H-1B petitions on the ground that USCIS disregarded substantial evidence, and ordered USCIS to reconsider the petition or provide a more thoughtful explanation for its prior decisions.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman said in a 31-page opinion that the USCIS either disregarded or didn’t provide an explanation for rejecting evidence submitted by Next Generation Inc. that may have supported a determination that the firm...

To view the full article, register now.