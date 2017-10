Smoker's Widow, Philip Morris Seek Changes To $350K Verdict

Law360, Miami (October 3, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris argued Tuesday for reversal of a Florida jury's verdict awarding a cigarette smoker's widow $350,000, saying some of her claims were time-barred, while she sought retrial for other claims, alleging faulty jury instructions and improper closing arguments.



The competing appeals came before the state's Fourth District after a Fort Lauderdale jury last year rejected most of plaintiff Bernice McCall's bid for $11.5 million plus punitive damages for the death of her husband.



The jurors concluded that a fungal infection in Martin McCall's lungs, and...

To view the full article, register now.