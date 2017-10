FBI Agent Testifies About Search In $1B Health Fraud Case

Law360, Miami (October 3, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An FBI agent testified repeatedly Tuesday that he did not know how documents labeled “privileged” and “confidential” seized in a search of an assisted-living facility ended up in evidence boxes made available to federal prosecutors pursuing a $1 billion health care fraud case against a Florida businessman.



At a hearing, Clint Warren, the FBI agent who led the team that searched Eden Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Miami on July 22, 2016, said he had instructed agents to place any documents with law firm letterhead and...

