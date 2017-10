NM Hits Tribes With Suit Over Gambling Revenue Payments

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico has hit six federally recognized Native American tribes with a lawsuit in federal court saying that they breached a 2007 gaming compact with the state by allegedly underpaying its revenue share.



The complaint was filed Friday against the Pueblo of Isleta, Pueblo of Sandia, Santa Clara Pueblo, Santa Ana Pueblo, San Felipe Pueblo and Pueblo of Tesuque, who all entered into a 2007 tribal-state gaming compact for Class III gaming.



The state said the way the tribes calculate their “net win”...

