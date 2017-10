High Court Won't Eye Conviction For Ex-NY State Senator

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will not review the conviction of a former New York state senator who was found guilty of scheming to buy his way into the New York City mayor’s office and subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison.



The high court’s certiorari denial for Malcolm A. Smith, a former Democratic majority leader, comes as the justices also declined for a second time to review the convictions of two of Smith’s co-defendants, former Queens Republican Party Vice Chairman Vincent Tabone and...

