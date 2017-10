Justices Let $3M Pelvic Mesh Verdict Against Ethicon Stand

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon’s bid to overturn a Fourth Circuit decision upholding a $3.27 million jury verdict in a bellwether trial over the company's allegedly harmful pelvic mesh, declining to review the ruling.



In a single line entry contained in Monday’s order list, the high court denied the petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Ethicon, which had argued that an appellate court had misunderstood precedent in allowing the exclusion of certain product review evidence in the...

