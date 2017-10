High Court Snubs Ex-Jenkens Atty's $7B Tax Fraud Appeal

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal by a jailed former Jenkens & Gilchrist PC lawyer who is seeking to overturn his conviction in a $7 billion tax fraud scheme.



The high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari from Paul Daugerdas, the ex-head of Jenkens & Gilchrist’s Chicago office, after the Second Circuit rejected his appeal last year. The high court did not comment on the denial.



Daugerdas was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014 for orchestrating fraudulent...

