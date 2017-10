Justices Won’t Hear Airbnb Race Bias Suit

Law360, Washington (October 2, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court shut the door on an African American Airbnb user’s proposed class action suit alleging he was denied an accommodation on the site because of his race, upholding a lower court ruling that sent his case to arbitration.



The Supreme Court’s certiorari denial lets stand a D.C. federal court decision that the rental website's terms of service mean Gregory Selden has given up his right to a jury trial.



Selden’s suit, brought in May 2016 under the Civil Rights Act and the Fair...

To view the full article, register now.