Gibson Dunn Ordered To Divulge Bolivian Mining Co. Info

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday ordered Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to turn over any documents related to the sale of a Bolivian mining company more than a decade ago, siding with a Bolivian mine owner preparing a case against that country's government over its alleged expropriation of his company’s minerals.



In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska granted Julio Miguel Orlandini-Agreda’s petition to compel discovery to aid his pursuit of a foreign money judgment. The order directs Gibson Dunn to...

