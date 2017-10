FedEx Slams NY Drivers' Cert. Bid In Misclassification Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- FedEx Ground Package System Inc. on Friday asked a New York federal judge to reject a class certification bid from delivery drivers in the Empire State claiming that the company shorted them on pay by misclassifying them as independent contractors, insisting the drivers have freedoms that wouldn’t qualify them as employees.



FedEx is eager to shoot down an attempt by New York delivery drivers to advance another high-profile dispute over the package delivery giant's employment relationship with drivers — this one a potential class of drivers...

