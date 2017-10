Ala. Justices Nix Suit Over Unpaid Jackpot At Tribal Casino

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 10:37 PM EDT) -- An Alabama man lost his bid in the state’s highest court Friday to reignite a lawsuit against a Native American tribe over an unpaid $1.4 million jackpot at its casino, but the court restored two car crash liability cases against the tribe that similarly involve sovereign immunity issues.



The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed dismissal of Jerry Rape’s lawsuit against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the state’s only federally recognized Native American tribe, which had successfully argued to a lower state court that Rape’s claims were...

