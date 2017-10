Sports Complex Loses $2M Permit Delay Fight Against City

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday dismissed a suit brought by the owner of a sports facility alleging that city officials in Danbury delayed issuing building permits and then attached special conditions on the complex, finding that the owner did not allege a constitutionally protected interest.



U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny rejected Danbury Sports Dome LLC’s suit against the city and its former building inspector, finding that although the owner alleged that the city’s permitting delays resulted in almost $2 million in budget overruns, there...

