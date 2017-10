Ex-Mass. RMV Clerks To Plead Guilty Over Fake ID Scheme

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Four ex-Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles clerks and a co-conspirator have agreed to plead guilty in connection to allegations that they participated in a scheme to produce fake identification documents for undocumented immigrants, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Monday.



Former Haymarket RMV clerks Evelyn Medina, Annette Gracia, Kimberly Jordan and David Brimage and document vendor Bivian Yohanny Brea have each agreed to plead guilty to one count of producing without lawful authority an identification document or a false identification document,...

To view the full article, register now.