9th Circ. Again Supports Feds' Hovercraft Ban In Alaska

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday ruled that the National Park Service had the right to enforce its hovercraft ban on an Alaska river, after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 rejected an earlier circuit court decision backing the ban.



In March 2016, the high court revived a bid by moose hunter John Sturgeon to block the park service’s hovercraft ban from being applied on the Nation River in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve, ruling that the Ninth Circuit had misinterpreted the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation...

To view the full article, register now.