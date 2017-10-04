Real Estate Rumors: Knotel, Bank Of The Ozarks, TheSkimm

Law360, Minneapolis (October 4, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Office space provider Knotel has inked a deal to lease 23,000 square feet on Madison Avenue in Manhattan for five years, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 655 Madison Ave., and the company will have floors 12 and 14 of the 24-floor, 244,655-square-foot building, Real Deal said. Former Williams Real Estate principal Andrew Roos is one of several owners of the building, according to the report.



Bank of the Ozarks has loaned $32.63 million for the Miami Worldcenter mixed-used project,...

