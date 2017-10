Dorsey & Whitney Adds Ex-DOI Policy Adviser As Senior Atty

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP said on Monday it has beefed up its Southern California offices with the addition of a Native American and Alaska Native regulatory senior attorney with extensive experience in the federal government, including a posting at the U.S. Department of the Interior.



Alison M. Grigonis, who was a senior policy adviser in the Interior Department from March 2016 to this past January, has been added to Dorsey & Whitney’s Native American, Alaska Native and regulatory affairs practice groups, the firm said in an...

To view the full article, register now.