Seizure Of Suspected Gypsy Cabs Unconstitutional: NY Judge

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled that New York City’s warrantless practice of seizing vehicles it assumes are being operated as unlicensed for-hire taxicabs violates the Fourth Amendment, but sided with the city in finding that the vehicle owners’ due process rights were not violated.



U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams issued a mixed ruling on Saturday partially granting summary judgment to named plaintiffs Angel DeCastro, Susan Calvo and Kelly Macon in a proposed class action against The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.



While the judge...

