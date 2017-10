Ex-Katten Atty Fights To Keep 5 Experts In Shkreli Trial

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel asked a New York federal court Monday to reject the U.S. government’s effort to disqualify five potential expert witnesses, saying he has shared more than enough detail about their backgrounds and planned testimony.



Greebel is headed for a trial on charges that he helped then-client Martin Shkreli defraud his pharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc., but federal prosecutors told the court last week that the disclosures about Greebel's expert witnesses were too vague for the government to adequately respond. Greebel...

