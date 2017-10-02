Food Co. Hit With Class Action Over Employee Fingerprinting
In a suit filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday, the proposed class of workers said Peacock Foods, an outpost of international food manufacturer Greencore Group, violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act when it allegedly collected and stored their fingerprints in its time card system without their written consent....
