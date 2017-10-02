Food Co. Hit With Class Action Over Employee Fingerprinting

Law360, Chicago (October 2, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A group of employees at an Illinois-based packaged food product manufacturer are suing their employer in state court, claiming the company's collection of worker fingerprints for time-tracking purposes violates the state's biometric information privacy law.



In a suit filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Friday, the proposed class of workers said Peacock Foods, an outpost of international food manufacturer Greencore Group, violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act when it allegedly collected and stored their fingerprints in its time card system without their written consent....

