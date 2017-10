1st Circ. Grills Uber Over ‘Suspicious’ Fine Print

Law360, Boston (October 2, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. got an earful Monday from two federal appellate judges who questioned the ride-hailing company about whether it hoodwinked its riders into agreeing to give up the right to sue in court over hidden fees.



The First Circuit judges are considering whether to revive a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the company charged improper tolls on rides to Boston’s Logan International Airport and other destinations.



Before even getting to the heart of the fee dispute, a trial-level judge previously ruled that the riders had...

To view the full article, register now.