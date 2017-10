CenturyLink, Level 3 Reach DOJ Deal Over Proposed Merger

Law360, Los Angeles (October 2, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Telecommunications giant CenturyLink Inc. on Monday said federal antitrust regulators have approved its roughly $34 billion proposed merger with Level 3 Communication Inc., subject to divestitures of assets involving metro networks and dark fiber, in a consent decree that awaits court approval.



The U.S. Department of Justice signed off on the deal with an agreed-upon consent decree that outlines the divestiture requirements, according to documents filed in D.C. federal court.



CenturyLink Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Government Relations John F. Jones said he anticipates...

To view the full article, register now.