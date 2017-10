Ex-HHS Head Says Menendez Called Medicare Policy 'Unfair'

Law360, Newark (October 3, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius testified Tuesday at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a Florida ophthalmologist that the senator at a 2012 meeting cited the unclear and unfair nature of a policy underlying an $8.9 million Medicare overbilling dispute involving the doctor.



Sebelius said she did not recall Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, mentioning eye doctor Salomon Melgen’s name during the meeting, but she understood the meeting to be about the physician's overbilling case, and the senator argued at the...

To view the full article, register now.