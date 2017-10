Advocacy Groups Sue Trump Admin Over 'Muslim Ban 3.0'

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration was hit with a fresh round of lawsuits Monday claiming its latest set of travel restrictions that limit entry to the U.S. for certain foreign nationals from eight countries, issued in late September to replace a previous temporary travel ban, is unconstitutional.



The first of two lawsuits launched Monday over President Donald Trump’s Sept. 24 travel restriction proclamation was filed in Maryland federal court by the advocacy group Iranian Alliances Across Borders and six lawful permanent U.S. residents and citizens who claim the...

