Industry Groups Urge National Internet Of Things Policy

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A report released Tuesday by a coalition of tech industry groups and companies such as Samsung calls on the United States to adopt a national strategy on the internet of things, enacting legislation that would allow the country to benefit from these technological advances while also managing cybersecurity concerns.



The National IoT Strategy Dialogue final report includes recommendations from the Information Technology Industry Council, the Semiconductor Industry Association, Intel and Samsung, with the groups urging Congress to pass the Developing Innovation and Growing the Internet of...

