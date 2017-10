'Idol' Lenders Fight Fox's Bid To Move Contract Row To NY

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney for lenders of bankrupt Core Media, the producer of “American Idol,” urged a California judge Tuesday to keep hearing their suit that accuses Apollo Global Management and 21st Century Fox of interfering with their loan agreements with the company, after he tentatively ruled to send the case back to New York.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon issued the tentative order Tuesday in favor of Fox and Apollo, a private equity company that acquired Core in 2011, after a New York bankruptcy...

