Rams Fight Fan's Counterclaim Dismiss Bid In Ticket Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Rams National Football League team on Monday fought a fan’s bids for a quick win and to dodge the team’s counterclaim in consolidated putative class actions in Missouri federal court involving rights to personal seat licenses related to the team’s move to Los Angeles.



The Rams’ declaratory judgment request is broader than Ronald McAllister’s claims, the team argued in its dismissal opposition, adding that he asserts “a mishmash of agency, third party beneficiary and successor liability theories, based on a wide range of wholly unsupported...

To view the full article, register now.