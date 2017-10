Zac Brown, Live Nation Settle With Woman In Injury Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Country singer Zac Brown has reached an undisclosed settlement with a blind woman who claimed she was injured when fans rushed the disabled section of a concert in an effort to shake the celebrity’s hand, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton dismissed the allegations without prejudice, noting that the parties reached a settlement without providing details. The agreement ends a personal injury suit brought by Karen Perry alleging the crowd at an August 2015 concert venue managed by named defendant Live...

