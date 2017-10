NLRB’s Email-Use Rule Flouts Property Rights, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Purple Communications, the namesake of the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling allowing workers to send union messages over work email, filed its appeal brief challenging the decision Monday, telling the Ninth Circuit the ruling flouts labor law, the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Constitution.



The provider of video relay services for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals argued the board’s 2014 ruling unfairly expanded the communication rights of unions and their supporters, saying the board went too far by restricting businesses’ rights to control their computer systems....

To view the full article, register now.