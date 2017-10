Sprint Inks $1.2M Deal To End Workers' Wage And Hour Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Sprint has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle claims that it failed to pay a proposed class of technical consultants overtime or give them adequate meal and rest breaks, according to documents filed in California federal court.



Named plaintiff Samuel Rubio on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson to preliminarily approve the settlement and conditionally certify the class of former and current technical consultants who worked in California retail stores between Dec. 9, 2012, and March 3, 2017. The suit alleged Sprint/United Management Co....

