3rd Circ. Sinks 'Bare Metal' Defense In Asbestos Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A company that makes an asbestos-free product can be held liable for asbestos-related injuries under maritime law if the manufacturer could’ve reasonably known that a part containing asbestos would be added, the Third Circuit said Tuesday, reviving claims brought by now-deceased U.S. Navy veterans against General Electric and others.



In a precedential decision, the three-judge panel took on the lower court’s interpretation of the “bare-metal defense,” which says that a company that delivers a “bare metal” product — one without insulation or other materials that have...

