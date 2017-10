Travelers Fights Coverage Of $3.4M Fiber Project Claims

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Travelers asked a Minnesota federal judge Tuesday to end a suit claiming it owes $3.4 million in coverage to a fiber optics installer facing underlying claims from a county government unhappy with its compliance with federal energy standards.



Travelers urged the court to grant summary judgment in the coverage dispute brought by CC&I Engineering Inc. over a “CyberFirst Technology Errors and Omissions” policy, saying that a situation where CC&I essentially absorbed its own losses was not covered.



CC&I is facing claims from Lake County, Minnesota, whose...

