Feds Must Review Docs After 'False' Claims In Schock Case

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ordered prosecutors on Tuesday to review every statement they have made in the government’s year-old fraud case against ex-Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., after recent filings revealed prosecutors made “misleading, if not simply false” claims about how they convinced a grand jury to hand down Schock’s indictment.



U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce’s terse, three-page order issued Tuesday could give Schock more ammunition as he seeks to have the entire 24-count indictment against him tossed. If so, it represents a major payoff for...

