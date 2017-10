Jaffe Hit With $5M Negligence Verdict Over Pension Advice

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal jury Tuesday concluded Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss PC was negligent in the advice it gave a pair of private equity fund directors about pension liability stemming from their acquisition of a manufacturing company, awarding the investors $4.95 million.



CoBe Capital LLC directors Neal Cohen and Darren Chaffee had worked with the Michigan-based law firm Jaffe Raitt in 2013 on their purchase of laminate casework manufacturer LSI Corp. of America Inc. from furniture company HNI Corp.



Knowing their target was part of a...

To view the full article, register now.